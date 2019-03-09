SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Irish Pub in South County was packed on Saturday for one reason: to get a haircut.
Dozens took to the stage at Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill and Pub on Saturday for the St. Baldrick's fundraiser for pediatric cancer head shaving event. a haircut to support children diagnosed and working to beat cancer.
Charlie Long was only 6-years-old when he began his fight against cancer. He participated in a head shaving event that year even after he lost his hair, by wearing a wig. Charlie lost his fight two years later.
Now, his parents, sisters and friends continue the tradition of shaving their heads as team 'Charlie's Angels.'
"We're trying to make that difference," Charlie's father Anthony Long said. "That hopefully at some point some of these kids get a better chance than Charlie did."
