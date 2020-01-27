ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening in downtown St. Louis to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
They left just after 9 a.m. from Orange County and were on their way to Gianna's basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks. Two of Gianna's teammates, Payton Chester, and Alyssa Altobelli, were also on board.
About 100 people gathered in Kiener Plaza and chanted 'Kobe Kobe Kobe.'
“I feel like Kobe inspired the entire world," said Darren Sears.
Tynisha Nestlyle organized the vigil. She said she played basketball and looked up to Bryant.
“He was a mentor. He was like a father figure I never had," said Nestlyle.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the helicopter to crash.
