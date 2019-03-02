EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s impressive how many people flood the Six Flags parking lot at 7 in the morning in the cold to make it to the annual garage sale.
Tim and Melba Walters make sure to get there as soon as the gates open to avoid traffic.
“This is really great 5 dollars,” Tim Walters said. “Ya know, God it’s going to go great with my map.”
“We’ve seen it at times when it can back up all the way to the highway, so we get here at 6 a.m.,” Tim Walters said.
The line to get to the garage sale in 2018 backed up traffic all the way to the highway.
“It’s amazing how many people show up to this thing,” Suzanne Murphy said. “It’s always packed.”
Suzanne Murphy has been a vendor for five years. But what she’s selling this year is extra special.
“We’re selling the red hats,” Murphy said. “My mom had cancer and passed away last year. She really enjoyed it, they all dressed up, she had over 200 hats. So now we’re trying to have some fun and get rid of them and hope someone else can have fun with them too.”
While Murphy sells hats, other vendors sell an assortment of items from used car parts, to purses, toys, even a homemade porta potty.
At the Six Flags garage sale, there’s a treasure for everyone who comes, but it takes a certain discipline to find it.
“It takes a lot of patience, but I have a lot of patience,” Tim Walters said.
