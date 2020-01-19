ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFOX/CNN) -- Many of the people who came out to John Meade Jr.’s funeral didn’t know him when he was alive, but they wanted to honor the homeless veteran properly.
Meade spent at least 10 years sitting on a bench in St. Augustine every single day. He was a friendly face to everyone who passed by him.
While Meade talked to everybody, no one knew much about him. After he died, a police officer spent 80 hours digging for information on him.
He found out Meade served in the U.S. Army. That’s when the officer knew he wanted to have a proper burial for the veteran.
The officer asked the community to come out to Jacksonville’s National Cemetery and they showed up by the dozens.
“He was very much appreciated,” one attendee said. “And we all appreciate the service that he did, not only for everybody else, but for what he stood for.”
