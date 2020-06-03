ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police confirmed that the 36 people arrested Sunday and Monday night for rioting and looting have all been released from custody.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt blames Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Gardner’s office said they still need essential evidence from police.
Schmitt tweeted about alleged looters and rioters being released from jail without charges being filed.
“In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner,” read Schmitt’s tweet Wednesday morning.
In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020
“There wasn’t one person looting and rioting and shooting at police officers that could have been charged? It’s absurd,” Schmitt told News 4.
In a statement, the Circuit Attorney's Office said:
“A few cases involving stealing and looting incidents were referred to our office. In an effort to hold the offenders accountable, we need essential evidence from the police. These matters remain under investigation.”
During a press conference Tuesday, Gardner expressed anger over the events that happened Monday night including four police officers shot and the killing of a retired police captain.
“What happened last night was not about non violent protests. What happened last night was a small amount of individuals, who chose to benefit off pain and suffering of our community,” Gardner said.
According to St. Louis police, two of the 36 arrested were released on summonses, and the remaining charges have been deemed either 'pending application of warrant' or 'refused' for police follow up.
Currently neither Gardner or Schmitt have talked to each other.
Schmitt said his office is working with federal authorities to prosecute those who committed violence in downtown St. Louis. When asked if this was a way to bypass Gardner’s office, Schmitt said, “We’re working to assist with anyone that wants to cooperate with us. And that’s why we are working with the US Attorney’s Office.”
News 4 has reached out to the municipal court for comment and will update this story as information develops.
