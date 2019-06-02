ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozen of businesses in downtown St. Louis are without hot water after an early force main sewer fail.
The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) in St. Louis said rising river levels and Saturday night's storms caused a force main sewer at the foot of Carr Street in downtown to fail Sunday morning.
MSD said several buildings downtown lost hot water as a result of these complications, including Busch Stadium, Stifel Theatre, the Justice Center and several hotels.
The pump station located at Carr Street and Leonor K. Sullivan became ineffective and subsequently shut down.
The force main failure created standing water that flooded the basement of Ashley Energy's nearby steam plant which generates steam heat and electricity for several buildings downtown St. Louis.
The Health Department cleared Busch Stadium to operate despite the lack of hot water, saying they can operate as long as there's clean water and the Stadium keeps using all other sanitary procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.