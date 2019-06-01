ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The outdoor Stanley Cup watch party in downtown St. Louis is closed down due to severe weather, the NHL said.
Fans filled the streets of downtown St. Louis to watch the Blues take on the Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The band EchoSmith performed on Market Street outside Enterprise Center. Many fans said they came out hours before the scheduled start of the game.
Down the street at Ballpark Village, fans also started pouring in hours before puck drop. Fan Jim Roselius said he drove 800 miles from Texas for Game 3.
“His uncle passed away in November. His uncle is the one that’s from here and got him to be a Blues fan. So, to honor his uncle, he bought himself and me a ticket,” said Scott Goodyear.
“This is just in memory of my uncle and I don’t even care if they win,” said Roselius.
Two college roommates, one originally from New York and the other from St. Louis, are keeping good on a 30-year promise.
“We made an agreement that if the Blues and Bruins ever met in the Stanley Cup Finals, we would get together and go to the game,” said Scott Van Rohr.
Fans were being urged to take cover around 7:00 p.m. The party was shut down at the urging of police. The NHL said it will resume on Monday ahead of Game 4.
