ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man went to the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis after being shot early Wednesday.
Police said the man showed up just before 4:30 a.m. at the St. Louis City Justice Center in the 200 block of S. Tucker Blvd. after being shot in the buttocks.
Police originally said the shooting occurred at Tucker and Pine but later released the location as the 1200 block of Locust.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.