ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people were shot early Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis.
Police said a man and four women were shot in the area of Tucker and Convention around 1:30 a.m.
Four of the victims were listed as stable and one was in critical but stable condition following the shooting.
No other information has been released.
