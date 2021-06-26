ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A little more than a month ago COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the St. Louis region. The U.S. Olympic Trials happening downtown are bringing in an influx of out-of-town guests.
"I've never been to St. Louis before. I think it's great, great city," Lori Hernando said. "So much to do. So much to see."
Hernando is in town for the National Gymnastics Competition, which is happening right next door to the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Her daughter, Ava Hernando, is competing on the junior national team.
"To see everything, to walk around ... went to the Arch, to the park, to the water, live music," Hernando said. "Like I said, there seems like a lot going on, lively."
Competitors aren't the only ones in town this weekend. "We're here for the Olympic trials," Jade Verschure said.
Verschure is visiting St. Louis with her family and family friends, the Skafish's. They're from Indiana.
"It's just really fun because you're like surrounded by it and not just in your house. It's fun being surrounded by the crowd," Fiona Skafish said.
St. Louis was one of the Verschure's and Skafish's first post-pandemic trips. "To be in a stadium with so many people again, that's so different," Ione Skafish explained. Shecompetes in gymnastics herself. She said it was amazing seeing the professionals do it in person on such a big scale.
With the Olympic trials happening in the heart of Downtown St. Louis, local business owners tell News 4 things are finally feeling like normal.
"It's been great. It's probably gonna be a record weekend ever since the pandemic and we've opened back up," Adam Pritchett explained.
Pritchett is the executive chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In. He said a majority of their business this weekend is from out-of-town guests. Hi-Pointe isn't the only local spot seeing the uptick in sales either.
"Sugarfire across the street, I mean, even Pi. Everyone's gotten huge. It's going crazy," Pritchett said. "It's actually pretty mind-blowing to see everybody back to doing it and not being so afraid."
Every visitor News 4 talked to Saturday says St. Louis came to impress.
"There's a lot more to do in St. Louis than a lot of the other cities I've been to, so I recommend this," Hernando said. "Even if you don't have an event, just come to see it."
