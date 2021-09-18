ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No teens without their parents should be out and about on St. Louis City streets as police enforce a curfew meant to reduce crime after a series of violent crimes hit downtown in recent weeks.

News 4 asked residents who live in the downtown area about what they think about crime and who is to blame. Residents like Corey Thomas say young people out and about late at night are contributing to the problem.

"Definitely, they don't have nothing to do. They need some guidance,” said Thomas.

In the efforts to curb disturbances and crime downtown, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will now be enforcing curfew violations for teens and kids who are out late at night, especially on the weekends.

Juveniles are not allowed to be out and about between midnight and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays. Parents will be required to pick up their children within 45 minutes of being notified by police that they violated curfew. Parents who don’t respond could be cited for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Thomas tells News 4 he supports the idea, while resident Adam Smith who's been living downtown for five years has reservations.

"What I do know from my observations of downtown is that most of the juveniles are those of color, mostly Black children,” Smith said. "So, I can just see that as echoes of over-policing of Black communities and just bringing that into this space right here with juveniles so, I do see an issue with that."

Smith doesn't have the same safety concerns many others do.

"I never felt like my safety was at risk and I really just enjoy living down here,” Smith said. "It is an entertainment area, folks are going to travel here and hang out, you know party, drink, eat and there might be some instances where it can get a little rowdy."

Joe Vaccaro, Alderman for the 23rd Ward and Chair of the City's Public Safety Committee, shares similar concerns with how police will be tasked to enforce this.

"Is this the best use of the police force given the situation and the circumstances?” Vaccaro said.

He doesn't think police will be able to effectively enforce curfew violations without risking getting themselves hurt.

“What happens if this kid pulls a gun, or what happens if in the process of trying to get an ID, someone is reaching for their wallet and now the police officer is unsure?” Vaccaro said. "The other problem is there isn't even enough officers to take care of the murders and the crime going on throughout the city.”

Many businesses downtown shared support of cracking down on juveniles out past curfew, and some expressed concerns it will not change anything. However, they declined to go on camera out of fear of retaliation from anyone wanting to cause violence and crime.

News 4 reached out to the city for comment or an interview regarding this crackdown on curfew violations. Interim Director of the Department of Public Safety Dr. Daniel Isom sent the following statement:

The City is focused on creating engaging, positive experiences for youth downtown. Enforcement would only be a last resort should unsafe situations arise.