ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a physical hike residents at a Downtown West apartment building high-rise say they’ve been making for months.
Sakeena Ward and Jerry Holmes, both residents at Railton Apartments, say they climb several flights of stairs every day because both of the elevators in the building are out of order.
“This is horrible, I’m an advocate for everyone in this building,” said Sakeena Ward.
News 4 found the first elevator went out in November. Repairs went incomplete for months before the second elevator gave out last month.
“I stay on the 7th floor, and that’s hard getting to that 7th floor,” said Holmes.
Ward says many of the residents are elderly, disabled, or receive government rental assistance.
“It’s put a lot of stress on people who thought they had comfort living here,” she said.
News 4 found the building is owned by the Salvation Army, however the property is managed by a group called McCormack Baron Management.
They sent letters to residents acknowledging repairs are needed and they’re awaiting parts for the elevators. News 4 spoke with a manager of the property who didn’t want to comment.
The St. Louis Fire Department says they’ve been conducting what’s called a fire watch on the building. They say with the elevators being out, it’s in violation of the building’s fire protection plan. The department has been manning the building during the weekend and after hours for nearly a month.
The St. Louis City’s Building Division is responsible for inspecting the elevators and News 4 reached out and have not received a response.
Along with the city, News 4 reached out to representative with the McCormack Baron Management group.
