ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis plans to take additional measures after a troubled downtown nightclub tried to hold an event, despite being ordered to close last week.
Up and down Washington Avenue in Downtown St. Louis, local business reigns. However, a problem with outbursts of crime, has business owners growing more concerned by the day.
According to flyers circulating online, the “Reign Boyz are Free. Case Closed” party was slated to begin at 8 p.m. Friday at Reign nightclub. Officers on bike patrol quickly shut down the event on Washington Avenue without any incidents or arrests, St. Louis City Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in a statement. The party comes days after the establishment was ordered to close for one year following a nuisance hearing. Reign was instructed to board up by Oct. 31. The city said they will now explore additional steps in connection to the order violation.
Violence that downtown St. Louis continues to experience is becoming threatening to the city's bottom line. An alderman tells News 4, major companies are threatening to move out of downtown if things don't change.
Last month, News 4 spoke to residents who felt the nightclub is one of the sources of crime in the area.
"Since that operation opened, we've been having trouble, like, immediately," Andy Crossett said. Crossett has lived on Washington Avenue for more than a decade. He added, "the problem is the way [Reign] is operating, and they don't seem to have any regard for the neighborhood."
Isom said community and civic leaders on the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative are dedicated to creating a positive space. Isom added, they “will continue to hold individuals and businesses accountable.”
The group will provide more information during a safety briefing Monday.
