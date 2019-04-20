ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's been a week since the Old Cathedral's roof was ripped off due to high winds but the historic church will welcome parishioners for Easter Sunday mass.
The sanctuary will look a little different as all of the artwork and the stations of the cross will be covered in plastic bags.
The roof is still being repaired so the priest decided to keep the art covered and protected in case more rain comes.
The "St. Joseph Statue" will also be missing from the sanctuary as it received a lot of water damage and is currently being restored.
There will be three services at the Old Cathedral on Sunday: at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and at noon.
Leaders expect hundreds to attend.
