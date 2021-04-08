ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a day many downtown St. Louis business owners have been looking forward to.

“Opening Day is today. It is so critical that St. Louis comes out, to not only show support for the home team, but to go to the local restaurants and come downtown,” Jason Hall said.

Many downtown businesses have struggled in the last year with the pandemic. Baseball coming back to town and Bush Stadium allowing fans in, should help boost the city's revenue. Kilroy’s Bar has been closed for 18 months. Employees say with no fans allowed during the 2020 season, business went to a standstill.

“Everything’s different and they’re new policies in place, there are changes but I rather go through the changes and have baseball back and everyone going out and having a great time,” Duffy Huebschmann said.

Mike LaMartina, who oversees the day-to-day operations at Ballpark Village said they’ve had to shut down their eight restaurants during the pandemic. “At any point during the pandemic, there were times you didn’t know what the next day was going to bring,” LaMartina said.

News 4 found nearly a dozen downtown restaurants and bars closed in 2020, citing challenges associated with the pandemic. And more than 50 have closed throughout the St. Louis Metro area.