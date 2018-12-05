ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tenants at a downtown apartment complex say they are frustrated after a series of car break-ins.
Victoria Walker has lived on 9th and Carr Street at the Cityside Apartment Complex for the last year. When she moved in, she said she paid a $100 fee for a key fob that allows access to a gated lot. Despite the fencing around the perimeter of the lot, she said it hasn’t helped.
“Stuff like this happens especially when you live in a metro city area, didn't think it was going to be hit twice in three months,” she said.
Walker said she paid more than $250 to get her car window fixed after it was broken into in September.
Tuesday morning, she woke up to find herself the victim of the same crime she experienced a few months ago.
“People parked on the street didn't get broken into, the ones in the lot did and that's the shocking part, what are we paying $100 for if we're not secure?” she said.
St. Louis Police confirm six other people had their cars broken into in that area on December 3 and 4.
Walker said there are no surveillance cameras in the lot, only a sign warning drivers they will be towed if they park without a permit.
News 4 contacted Cityside Apartments and Mills Properties, the company that owns the complex, to see what security measures can be added. We are still waiting to hear back.
In the meantime, Walker said she’s considering pursuing legal action and moving up a planned move home to Georgia on Friday.
“I refuse to stay in a place where I don't feel safe, and constant anxiety where I have to look over my shoulder every five minutes,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.