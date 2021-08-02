ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Windows broken and scattered glass on the ground is a new norm for some people living in downtown St. Louis as they find their cars broken into.
Kevin Jordan parks near 13th and St. Charles Streets, steps from Washington Avenue. He says his car' has been the target of several break-ins within the past few months, the most recent one being on Friday.
"I went downstairs and noticed that my car, along with I'd say, 5 or 6 of my neighbors' cars, were all busted out and some other cars broken into," said Jordan.
Jordan says he didn't fill out a police report this time because in the past, officers didn't come out when he or neighbors called.
"I know a lot of people who were upset because you can't get ahold of anybody," he said. "I know the police department is a little short staffed, but still, as a victim of a crime like that, its a little frustrating to have to file your report over the the phone, instead of having an officer come out there and actually see what's going on. Again, its just super upsetting."
From incident reports, News 4 found only one documented break-in from July 1-July 30 downtown. News 4 asked city police if they have received multiple break-in calls.
"Over the last four to six weeks, we've seen a little bit of an uptick. It's not a huge uptick, but we study them everyday, we look at them everyday, and we're trying to figure out what's going on," said Major Renee Kriesmann with the Central Patrol Division.
Jordan said he wants to see the situation change now.
