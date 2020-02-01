ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – It wasn’t exactly swimming weather Saturday but that didn’t stop animal lovers from taking a dip for a good cause.
The Last Hotel in downtown St. Louis hosted a Polar Plunge to benefit Stray Rescue. Participants paid a $25 entry fee to take a brief swim in the hotel’s roof top.
READ: Stray Rescue full, looking for homes to adopt & foster
2020 was the first year of the event.
