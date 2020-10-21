ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For most pet owners, four-legged friends feel like family. News 4 spoke with one woman who wanted to remain anonymous but said she’s still grieving over the loss of her dog, Bailey.

“For something that was avoidable it was very difficult to accept,” she said. Bailey’s owner said she dropped the Maltese off at Downtown Dogs, a daycare and grooming facility, while she went to work in March of 2016. By midday she said an employee called and told her Bailey was bitten but it wasn’t urgent. Later that night, she picked Bailey up at Downtown Dogs and said he was bloody and the facility had him wrapped in a towel.

“He was gasping for air, gurgling sounds coming from his throat like he was having a hard time breathing,” she said. She took Bailey to an area animal hospital and said the veterinarian found he had several broken bones. Bailey died the next day.

“Absolutely this was avoidable, they said they had 140 dogs that day and they couldn't get to him when he was being attacked,” she said. Since News 4's initial story on Downtown Dogs aired last week, a number of people have come forward with complaints about the facility. Kelly Mead said they lost her dog, Izzy, in July of 2017.

“They had no idea when or how she got out,” Mead said.

in June of 2019, a St. Louis couple said Downtown Dogs lost their Golden Doodle, Harry, during a grooming appointment. Harry was found six days later and brought home.

Lisa Renaud said her two German Shepherds managed to escape during an overnight visit earlier this month. Her dog, Lily was found days later but she believes Sophie was hit on the highway.

“Sophie was my son's dog whose been gone about 10 years so yes he means a lot to me,” Renaud said.

News 4 uncovered dog daycares allowing overnights are inspected annually in Missouri. Missouri State Inspection Reports show Downtown Dogs was cited for three violations in November of last year. According to the license agreement, there must be one employee for every 15 dogs. An inspector found one employee caring for over 20. During that same visit, records indicate two dogs broke out in a fight.

We reached out to the owner of Downtown Dogs multiple times. She told us she would issue a statement. News 4 is still awaiting her response.

The state said the violations against Downtown Dogs from November of 2019 have been corrected. Right now, the facility is still licensed and in “good standing.” However, the state said it has no complaints filed against Downtown Dogs from pet owners. They urge anyone with a complaint to contact them so they can take appropriate action and follow-up. (573) 751-3377 or email, acfa@mda.mo.gov for the official form.