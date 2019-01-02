ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After nearly 20 years in business, a downtown St. Louis club will close before the week ends.
The Beale on Broadway will have two final shows on Wednesday and Thursday night. On Jan. 2 Roland Johnson will perform and on Jan. 3 Kim Massie will take the stage. Both shows are from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
In a Facebook post, the club said they are saying goodbye following 18 years, 3 months and 3 days in business. They were known for being home to live blues, soul and R&B music six nights a week.
