ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Business owners and residents within downtown St. Louis are hopeful a new police chief will help to curb violence taking place on their doorsteps.

Kevin Liese owns Jack Patrick's on the corner of 10th and Olive and said four months ago, a rolling gun battle passed right by his restaurant.

"We're caught in the middle of people know they can get away with things down here, the bad element knows they can get away with things and the police can't do much about it," he said.

He has owned the bar for 23 years and said the pandemic has hurt business tremendously, but crime is another big reason fewer people are walking through the door.

"It's just getting back to the basics of, you're not allowed to do this so we're not gonna let you do this," he said. "These people can't shoot randomly into the air or down the street."

Those who live downtown said they've noticed an growing indifference to criminal activity.

"The people are gone by the time they show up," said Les Sterman, who has lived downtown for more than 15 years. "Somebody fires off a couple of shots, you call 911 maybe you're on hold for 10 minutes, maybe you get through, and then sometimes the police don't respond at all because they know the people are gone and there's not much they can do."

New data released this week by Cure Violence St. Louis found the amount of gun violence incidents citywide decreased between May-July 2020 compared to May-July 2021.

The data shows there were approximately 350 gun violence related incidents in July of 2020, compared to 175 in July of this year. Further, there were 45 gun related homicides in July of 2020 compared to 19 this past July.

The data also shows aggravated assaults are down, with 250 incidents taking place last July compared to 150 this year.

But many residents say those decreases only represent reported crime and believe the data on its face doesn't pass the eye test.

"I can look out my window every night see something that I would normally call the police for but I don't," said Sterman.

Police Chief John Hayden announced he will retire in February and the national search for his replacement is ongoing.

Some city officials said they have a specific vision for what they'd like to see in the next chief.

"The type of bridge that needs to be built is a person with the personality that understands we really need not necessarily a new system but a new way in which the system behaves," said Brandon Bosley, Alderman of Ward 3.

"Let's quit trying to worry about, 'well lets have the first black female,' lets not worry about having the first of anything, lets get the best," said Joe Vaccaro, Alderman of Ward 23. "My message to the mayor would be don't just hire someone that's going to do what you tell them to, hire the best."