ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of Thursday's Olympic trials, visitors were already lining up in shops and restaurants in the downtown area.

St. Louis police say there will be an increased presence during the trials, and that officers already involved in their summer cruising detail and summer violence details will be patrolling.

For restaurants and other shops neighboring the Dome at America's Center, this will be one of the biggest opportunities to improve business since the pandemic started.

"We're hearing between 20,000 and 25,000 people, and we got prepped pretty early, staffed up for this week and let people know, let our regulars know, definitely give us a call first amd make sure we don't have crazy lines and all that," said Stephanie Mundwiller, the catering and events manager at Breakfast Lunch and Tacos. "This is definitely, I think, the furthest reaching and the biggest crowd of people staying downtown that I've seen."

Businesses like Breakfast Lunch and Tacos hope to gain repeat visitors from the influx of crowds this weekend.