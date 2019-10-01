ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jawad Rahimi said he’s rented the space for his JR Market on Olive Street near 20th Street for nearly 10 years.
On Tuesday, Rahimi said a FedEx delivery person dropped off a letter from an attorney telling him he must move out by the end of the month. Rahimi believes the property has sold to make way for a new Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium.
“If you lose your business, it means you lose big time,” Rahimi said.
An employee of Loan Express Co., the business next door to Rahimi’s store, also confirmed to News 4 it received the same letter Tuesday.
News 4 reached out to the landlord and their attorney who signed the letter hoping to confirm if the land was sold for a soccer development, but no one responded to our inquiry.
Roland Page, the owner of the Pearl Gallery Tattoo Studio, used to be located next door to Rahimi’s market and the loan business. Page said he had a different landlord.
“When your property owners won’t resign a lease a long-term lease with you that should give anybody a sign that it’s time to move,” Page said.
Page moved his business in December just a few blocks west along the same street on Olive.
“I feel blessed I made the decision that I made, and see it as a plus for my business to grow,” Page said.
Page said he tried to warn his neighboring business owners they should consider relocating as he saw the development at Union Station and the speculation the MLS stadium would be built in Downtown West.
The soccer team’s ownership group, MLS4TheLou, originally had their sights set on Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) owned property near the 64/40 on-and-off ramps at 20th street for a stadium location.
When the league announced St. Louis was indeed awarded an expansion team on August 20, the owners said they now planned to build the new stadium in Downtown West with no specific location identified.
News 4 reached out to the ownership group Tuesday but are waiting to hear back.
Rahimi is hopeful his landlord or others will help him find a new location to rent, so he can continue his business.
“It’s very scary,” Rahimi said. “You work hard for your business to build it up and hope for a future and then collapse it like that, it’s very scary.”
