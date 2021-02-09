ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Wheelhouse, Start Bar and Midwestern will soon re-open in downtown St. Louis, weeks after they were they shut down by the city for violating COVID-19 health orders, the owners announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made on Instagram. In a post, the owners say they worked with the City Counselor's Office to ensure they can re-open. Wheelhouse will open Friday, but at a capacity of 33.3 percent. Midwestern and Start Bar will re-open the following weekend.

In January, city officials ordered Wheelhouse and Start Bar to close for a whole year, citing violations of health orders related to COVID-19. Officials said there was little social distancing and lack of mask wearing at both establishments. The owners of Wheelhouse said Midwestern was ordered to close for a month.

The owners of Wheelhouse are asking customers to abide by the city's health orders so they will not be shut down again. The city ordered the establishments to close twice in 2020, citing similar violations.