RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Downed wires have forced a Richmond Heights road to close.
According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, eastbound Clayton Road was closed at Hanley road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers are being asked to avoid to area.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.
