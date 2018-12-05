ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MetroLink riders may experience delays of up to 60 minutes while shuttles are in place due to a downed wire.
Metro made the announcement around 8 a.m. and said the MetroLink Red and Blue Line trains were not operating between the 5th and Missouri and Grand stations.
The shuttle is transporting passengers between the Grand, Union Station, Civic Center, Stadium, 8th and Pine, Convention Center, East Riverfront and 5th and Missouri stations. While the trains are not operating, riders will need to board a bus at those stations to continue their trip.
It is unknown when the trains will operate again between the two stations.
