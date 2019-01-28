ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Reavis Barracks was closed after a utility pole fell Monday morning.
The eastbound lanes were closed near Green Park before 5:40 a.m., according to St. Louis County dispatch.
Officials said they are unsure if the pole fell because of wind or if a crash caused it to come down. A passerby notified authorities of the incident.
The roadway reopened before 7 a.m.
