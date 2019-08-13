ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Overnight storms caused downed trees and thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois.
Power Outages
After the storms rolled through around 1 a.m. Tuesday, more than 9,000 Ameren customers were in the dark in the St. Louis-area as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.
In addition, more than 1,300 customers were without power in Illinois.
It is unknown when the power will be restored.
Storm Damage
The Maryland Heights Police Department said there was a downed tree and power lines across Rule Avenue north of Ameling around 5:40 a.m. Residents in the area were being told that if they live on Rule Avenue they would be stuck at home until everything is removed from the roadway. The police department did not give a timeline on when that could be.
The National Weather Service received a report of a large tree on a house in Wentzville. The tree reportedly fell on Kingshighway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.