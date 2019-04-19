JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A downed tree and power lines has forced a road in northeast Jefferson County to close.
Early Friday morning, Montebello Road was closed between Summit and Penny Lane so crews could remove the damaged items.
The Rock Community Fire Protection District is urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic.
