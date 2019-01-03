The Dow Jones Industrial Average endured heavy losses Thursday, closing down more than 650 points after Wednesday's modest gain.
Stocks went into a steep slide after Apple reported a slowdown in iPhone sales over the holidays in China, a hugely important market for the company.
The rare warning of disappointing results from Apple sent a shudder through markets Thursday and reinforced fears that the world's second-largest economy is weakening.
Apple fell nearly 10 percent following its announcement. Chipmakers and suppliers of phone parts also fell.
Airlines were also falling sharply after Delta trimmed its revenue forecast. Delta sank 7.6 percent.
