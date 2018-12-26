(AP) -- Investors returned from the Christmas holiday break in a buying mood Wednesday, sending U.S. stocks sharply higher and placing the market on track for its best day in nine months.
The Dow Jones closed at 22,875.45 Wednesday, up 1,086.25 points.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed 7.5 percent to just below $46 a barrel. The dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro.
