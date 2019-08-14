NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
4 p.m.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly dropped below the two-year yield Wednesday, an ominous signal that has predicted past recessions.
Investors have been plowing money into long-term U.S. government bonds for months, sending yields sharply lower, as they anticipate slower economic growth.
Macy's plunged 13% after slashing its full-year profit forecast.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800 points, or 3%, to 25,479.
The S&P 500 lost 85 points, or 2.9%, to 2,840. The Nasdaq lost 242 points, or 3%, 7,773.
Bond prices soared. The yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to 1.58% from 1.68% Tuesday, a big move.
___
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are falling sharply after the bond market threw up another warning flag on the economy.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly dropped below the two-year Treasury's yield Wednesday morning for the first time since 2007. That's an ominous signal that has correctly predicted many past recessions.
Investors dumped stocks, more than erasing gains from a rally the day before.
Retailers came under especially heavy selling pressure after Macy's issued a dismal earnings report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 616 points, or 2.3%, to 25,659.
The S&P 500 lost 68 points, or 2.3%, to 2,857. The Nasdaq lost 218 points, or 2.7%, 7,800.
U.S. government bond prices continued to soar as investors sought safety. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note sank to 1.59% from 1.68% Tuesday.
___
9:43 a.m.
Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street following big losses in Europe after German's economy shrank in the second quarter and as the U.S. bond market flashed a warning about a possible recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down as much as 400 points early Wednesday.
U.S. government bond prices continued to soar as investors sought safety, briefly pushing a key yield below a threshold that has correctly predicted recessions in the past.
The Dow fell 388 points, or 1.5%, to 25,894.
The S&P 500 lost 39 points, or 1.3%, to 2,887. The Nasdaq lost 1.5% to 7,894.
The yield on 10-year Treasury briefly fell below the yield on the 2-year note, which has correctly predicted previous U.S. recessions.
