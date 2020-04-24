ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is so much information out there about what to do during the pandemic, and how to follow stay-at-home orders.
It can be confusing.
At least, it is for Doug Vaughn. That's what he's talking about on this week's Doug Unplugged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.