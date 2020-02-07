Everybody loves some vacation time away from work, especially in the winter.
Many take a trip to warmer weather so they can relax and unwind.
But Doug Vaughn says he has trouble relaxing around animals who want to eat him, so it ends up not being much of a vacation at all.
