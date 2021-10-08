In this week's Doug Unplugged, Doug is lamenting over his struggle to see the last Cardinals game of the season.

(KMOV.com) -- It'll be months before we see the Cardinals back in Busch. Their wild card loss is still a sore spot for fans, including Doug.

In this week's Doug Unplugged, he is lamenting over his struggle to see their last game.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.