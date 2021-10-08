Doug Unplugged: Mourning the Wild Card game loss Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Oct 8, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this week's Doug Unplugged, Doug is lamenting over his struggle to see the last Cardinals game of the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KMOV.com) -- It'll be months before we see the Cardinals back in Busch. Their wild card loss is still a sore spot for fans, including Doug. In this week's Doug Unplugged, he is lamenting over his struggle to see their last game. Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dougunplugged Doug Unplugged Wild Card Sport Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Hockey legend reportedly making St. Louis his new home Posted Oct 7, 2021 Suspect raises gun to security camera during South County break-in Jenna Rae, News 4 Reporter Updated Oct 5, 2021 Missouri man selling catalytic converter online left bag of meth on table in the picture By Raja Razek, CNN Updated Oct 2, 2021 South Carolina man dead after officer-involved shooting in Wentzville Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer Updated 14 hrs ago 2 Missouri men charged in kidnapping of woman photographed nude in cage Updated 9 hrs ago 4Warn Weather: Near Record Heat This Weekend Kristen Cornett, News 4 Meteorologist Updated 4 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.