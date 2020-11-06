ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The election has many people wondering why it's so hard for us to vote and get results in a timely way.
Doug Vaughn thinks maybe we need to find a better way to cast our votes.
Hear what Doug thinks in this week's Doug Unplugged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.