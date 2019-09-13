ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Doug Vaughn says high school football players have it much better now than he when he put on the pads.
Doug Unplugged: High school football players today have it good
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.