ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time in nearly six decades, the Charlie Brown holiday specials will not be on broadcast TV.
The Peanuts series has been bought by Apple TV+ and can only be seen there with a subscription.
In this week's Doug Unplugged, Doug Vaughn is NOT happy about it.
