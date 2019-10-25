ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Halloween approaches next week, you'll have to make some serious decisions about what kind of candy to give out.
On this week's Doug Unplugged, Doug Vaughn has some suggestions on candies to stay away from this Halloween.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Halloween approaches next week, you'll have to make some serious decisions about what kind of candy to give out.
On this week's Doug Unplugged, Doug Vaughn has some suggestions on candies to stay away from this Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.