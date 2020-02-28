(KMOV.com) - The St. Louis BattleHawks brand continues to grow. They had a sellout for their home opener, and are expecting another huge crowd for Saturday's game at The Dome.
In this week's Doug Unplugged, Doug Vaughn says BattleHawk games give fans a nice opportunity to show their hatred toward Stan Kroenke.
