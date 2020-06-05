ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 2020 seems to be bringing a lot of new challenges, and News 4's Doug Vaughn has had enough of them.
In this week's Doug Unplugged, he outlines his list of grievances against the worst year ever.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 2020 seems to be bringing a lot of new challenges, and News 4's Doug Vaughn has had enough of them.
In this week's Doug Unplugged, he outlines his list of grievances against the worst year ever.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.