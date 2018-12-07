NFL owners approve Rams relocation; team will move to L.A.

Stan Kroenke talks to the media after team owners voted Tuesday, in Houston, to allow the Rams to move to a new stadium just outside Los Angeles, and the San Diego Chargers will have an option to share the facility. AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The XFL recently announced that St. Louis will be one of eight cities with a franchise when play is set to begin in 2020.

Doug Vaughn wonders if the owner of the team will be far better than Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.