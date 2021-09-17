(KMOV.com) - We have missed Doug Vaughn over the past month. Doug explains what he has been up to for the past month.
Doug Unplugged: Where has Doug been?
- KMOV.com Staff
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
- Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter
- Updated
- By CURT ANDERSON Associated Press
- Updated
2 teens facing federal charges after St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint on Gateway Arch grounds
- Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.