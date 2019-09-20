ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you haven't heard, there is a new iPhone on the market.
Our Doug Vaughn has noticed some folks are having issues with the new iPhones.
The design of the the device is triggering a phobia one of many new phobias of the 21st century.
This week, Doug thinks he might have a few of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.