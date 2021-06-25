ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4's Doug Vaughn is running out of things to do for his vacation.
In his series of summer vacation tips, he's already said he won't go camping or fishing, and in this week's Doug Unplugged, he's saying "no" to another type of outdoor adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.