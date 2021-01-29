A good pet can be great company and help someone's mental health, especially while we are stuck inside due to the pandemic. Doug Vaughn says his dog is falling short as his companion.

(KMOV.com) - A good pet can help someone's well being while they are locked down at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Doug Vaughn says his dog is falling short of expectations in this area.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.