Doug Unplugged: Jokes for Halloween candy KMOV.com Staff Updated 18 min ago Updated 18 min ago | Posted on Oct 29, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KMOV.com) - It is something special to St. Louis, telling jokes for your candy on Halloween. However, Doug Vaughn doesn't want just any jokes. Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dougunplugged Candy Halloween Joke Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories 4Warn Forecast: Rain Today, Weekend Imrovement SteveTempleton Updated 1 hr ago Funeral arrangements for Officer Timmins released Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer Updated 12 hrs ago Man wanted for assault at Clayton business taken into custody Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer Updated 22 hrs ago Police: Suspect ran over victim multiple times at Parkway South High School in road rage incident Dan Greenwald Updated Oct 24, 2021 National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Missouri, Illinois KMOV.com Staff Updated 5 hrs ago Cardinals name Oliver Marmol manager Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer Updated Oct 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.