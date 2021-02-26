JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) - Spring training has been a staple of baseball for decades, and much of it hasn't changed.
Doug Unplugged: How Spring Training has changed
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up
- St. Charles couple dies of COVID-19 days apart, family left in state of frustration, profound sadness
- Tiger Woods is awake from surgery after serious accident
- Mega Millions ticket worth $3M sold in St. Louis
- Arizona's 'Valentine Sally' identified as St. Louis County woman
- Coyote population doubled in the last year; more being spotted around St. Louis area
- Police: Teen killed in Wildwood double shooting was an intruder; no charges will be filed
- Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
- Mass vaccination event planned for St. Louis County
- St. Louis County to administer 9,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.