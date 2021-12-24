ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Doug Vaughn got an early Christmas present from his doctor. It wasn't one that brought Christmas cheer.
Doug Unplugged: Dealing with sleep apnea
- Kmov staff
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Mykal Vincent, Amanda Alvarado
- Updated
- By Max Foster and Amy Woodyatt, CNN
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.