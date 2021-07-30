Doug Unplugged: A sandwich everyone must try Updated 53 min ago Updated 53 min ago | Posted on Jul 30, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Who's hungry? Doug Vaughn has a sandwich he says everyone must try. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KMOV.com) - Doug Vaughn has a sandwich suggestion he thinks everyone will enjoy. Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dougunplugged Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Alabama officer stands in rainstorm procession to honor 100-year-old WWII veteran Posted Jul 22, 2021 4Warn Alert: Saturday Storms Steve Templeton Updated 56 min ago St. Louis County Council votes to overturn mask mandate KMOV.com Staff Updated Jul 28, 2021 Wildwood, Eureka and Chesterfield will not enforce St. Louis County mask mandate KMOV.com Staff Updated Jul 26, 2021 Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they don't believe in bathing their kids or themselves too much By Lisa Respers France, CNN Updated Jul 27, 2021 St. Peters man, 69, drowns at Lake of the Ozarks KMOV.com Staff Updated Jul 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.